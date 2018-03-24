Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Chartiers Valley referendum will ask voters to raise taxes for school security upgrades

Stephanie Hacke | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 2:21 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Chartiers Valley School District voters will decide during the May primary if they're willing to pay more in property taxes to support security upgrades in district schools.

Board members this month approved placing a referendum on the ballot that will ask residents to raise the property tax rate 1 mill above already allowed increases under the state's Act 1, as well as permitted exceptions granted for the 2018-19 school year.

If approved, this could raise the district's millage to as high as 18.716 for 2018-19.

“The increase is due to the request from parents to make the school safer. This would be all aspects including but not limited to: student mental, emotional and physical well-being,” Chuck McCartney, public relations coordinator, said in an email.

The additional 1-mill real estate tax increase would bring in an extra $2.3 million.

The referendum states the money would be used to implement “measures to increase school safety through enhancements to operations and infrastructure including additional security staff, counselors, psychologists, assistant principals and equipment (including additional security cameras, metal detectors, building door access and electronic gates).”

McCartney said the money would be “designated for campus safety purposes every year going forward.”

Under state Act 1 rules, the district is allowed to raise its real estate taxes for the 2018-19 school year by 2.4 percent — from 16.6067 mills in 2017-18 to 17.0053 mills in 2018-19, district solicitor Donald Palmer said.

The district also applied for and received referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the state increases in pension payments and special education costs. That allows the district to raise its real estate tax rate by an additional 0.0663 mills to 17.716 mills, Palmer said.

“What they're doing is asking the voters in the district to raise the property tax an additional mill to fund measures to increase security,” Palmer said.

The median homestead in Chartiers Valley is assessed at $128,000. The additional 1 mill increase would cost those residents an extra $129 a year, Palmer said.

The referendum was submitted to the Allegheny County Division of Elections for review. A narrative will be written to describe what the question is asking residents to approve.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

