Church begins Sunday service at Chartiers Valley Intermediate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One Church will now be conducting services at 10 a.m. Sundays at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School. Recently established by lead pastor Brandon Stephenson, the church promotes a casual atmosphere, music, food and relevant teaching, along with programs for children up through the fifth grade, a Moms' Time Out and other events.

Visit onechurchpgh.com for more information.

• The Bible Chapel of McMurray is expanding its Tender Shepherd Preschool, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, with another location at its Collier campus, 175 McMichael Road. Beginning in September, 4- and 5-year-olds will be in school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m.

The Collier campus also has begun Moms Together, a program for mothers with younger children that is meeting twice a month on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit www.biblechapel.org.

• Verizon Greentree has opened at 970 Greentree Road, Green Tree. A full-service store, it sells smartphones, tablets and accessories. Customers also can get a personalized rate plan analysis or pay their bills here. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-458-4074 for additional information.

• IAOMO Salon has relocated from Scott Towne Center to 1016 Greentree Road, Suite 100, Green Tree. Services offered include haircuts, coloring, waxing, fine wigs, hair extensions, hair loss solutions and a medi-spa. Call 412-428-0121 for an appointment or more details.

Other new business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Cardconnect-East, 200 Old Pond Road, South Fayette (technology-based electronic payments business)

• CS Home Improvement LLC, 451 Montgomery Ave., Bridgeville (exterior and interior remodeling)

• MP Construction & Landscape LLC, 23 Station St., Carnegie (construction and landscaping services)

• TNB Lawn Care, 615 5th Ave., Carnegie (lawn and landscape maintenance)

• Allegra Cleveland West/American Speedy, 414 Kings Highway, Carnegie (commercial printing and copying services)

• Feathered Ink Cosmetics, 420 E. Main St. Rear, Carnegie (permanent cosmetics)

• Mehta Marketing Inc., 101 W. Main St., Suite 206, Carnegie (promotional marketing and sales consulting)

• Your Real Estate Virtual Assistant, 215 Mansfield Ave., Carnegie (real estate)

• Mold Medics LLC, 811 Washington Ave., Carnegie (restoration services)

• Madder, 1010 Glencoe Ave., Green Tree (clothing design)

• Vencorp Inc., 15 Wabash St., Green Tree (promotional marketing/sales consulting)

• IFSG, 969 Greentree Road, Suite 320, Green Tree (insurance sales)

• Feybooz Inc. 3000 Swallow Hill Road, Suite 236, Scott (cargo/truck transportation)

• Profitlion, 2121 Noblestown Road, Crafton (custom business management).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.