Collier couple celebrates 43rd anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Karen and Jim Shaffer of Collier celebrate 43 years of marriage April 5. They are the parents of two sons, Joshua and the late James Shaffer and have four grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, Regina and Brooke.

• Raymond Moretti of Carnegie will celebrate his 92nd birthday on April 2. Ray and his late wife, Mary, are the parents of Marino, Michael (Deb), Edward (Deb), Lisa and Thomas and have two grandchildren, Meghan Allison and Matthew Moretti.

• Ryleigh Ann Shimatzki turned 6 on April 4. She is the daughter of John and Tara Shimatzki and has an older brother, Caiden. She is the grandaughter of Frank and Ann (Raco) Shimatzki of Carnegie.

• Happy birthday to Joan (Walsh) Loniero of Cubbage Hill, who celebrated her birthday April 1. Joan and her husband of 60 years, Eugene, are parents of six children, John (Barb), Jim (Amanda), Anita (Jim), Lisa, Maria (Brad) and Marc. They also have seven grandchildren, Lia, Nick, Adam, Drew, Emma, Grant and Max.

• Mrs. Kathy McCartney of Rosslyn Heights celebrated another year April 1 with a celebratory dinner with husband, Ron, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Matthew, and grandson Mason.

• Bill Weil of Carnegie celebrated his birthday April 2. Bill is the husband of Julie (Popivchak) and dad to Palmer, Raylan and Colson.

• Happy birthday to Maria Tilford Cukrzynski, who celebrated April 2 with her husband, Steven, and daughters Mariah, Jenna and Ava.

• Happy 19th birthday to Collin Fox, who celebrated April 1. He is the son of Tracey and Shannon Fox and has a sister, Abby.

• Birthday wishes to former Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey Harbin, who now lives in North Carolina and celebrated April 3 with his wife, LouAnn, family and friends.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Cynthia Dougherty of Cubbage Hill, who celebrated April 3 with her husband, Chad, and four-legged kids, Devo, Auggie, Abby, Sammy and Roxie. Chad will celebrate his birthday April 30.

• Carole (Woods) Lynch celebrated her birthday April 4. She is the wife of Harry, and they have three children, Candace (Gerry) Lieder, Courtney (Robert) Crawford and Curt (Kelli). Carole and Harry also have seven grandchildren, Gavin, Garrett, Corinne, Camryn, Cole, Caleigh and Charlize.

• Birthdays this week include Cathy Adamski, Blair Clover, Peg Gallogly, Emily Stasiowski, Annette Shimek, Ed Dulick, Judy Castelo, Alex Kane, Josh Younger and Danielle Bogdon.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.