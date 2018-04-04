Longtime South Fayette school board member resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette Township School District residents can apply to fill a vacancy on the school board created when William Newcomer resigned his position.

Newcomer, who served on the board since 2005, announced his resignation at the March 20 school board meeting, Superintendent Kenneth Lockette said.

Board members approved the resignation on March 27. It was effective April 2.

Newcomer is moving out of state, Lockette said, and therefore cannot serve on the board.

The open seat runs through Dec. 2, 2019.

Those interested in filling the open seat should submit a letter of interest to Cynthia Geisler, board secretary, 3680 Old Oakdale Road, McDonald, Pa. 15057. Letters of interest must be submitted before 3:00 p.m. April 11.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have been a resident of the district for the last year.

Candidates may be asked to appear for a public interview before the board of school directors prior to their April 17 meeting.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.