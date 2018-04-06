Knights of Columbus groups support Bridgeville area church activities

The Knights of Columbus was founded by the Rev. Michael J. McGivney in 1882 in New Haven. Conn.

Named in honor of Christopher Columbus, the man most responsible for the spread of Catholicism throughout the New World, the group has grown to be the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, numbering around 1.9 million dues-paying members grouped in more than 16,000 councils in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Poland, Ukraine, South Korea, Cuba and other countries. World wide they have given more than $177.5 million to charity and contributed more than 75 million hours in service.

The requirements to join are that the candidate be a male at least 18 years old and be a practicing Catholic. Their principles are based on the practice of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, which are also the names of the four degrees of the order.

The first three degrees are attained as members of the local councils. The fourth degree has its own groups known as assemblies. The Father Denys Baron Assembly No. 0939 holds its meetings at the Chartiers Council home in Crafton. Fourth-degree knights sometimes are referred to as the “visible knights” because most people recognize them with their tuxedos, capes, chapeaus and swords. They participate in parades, church services and dedications, and they serve as honor guards for diocesan bishops. The Chartiers Council No. 875, located at 10 W. Crafton Ave., was founded in 1903 and, this winter, conducted a successful coat and blanket drive as part of its many charitable works. It holds a weekly bingo every Wednesday night and a monthly flea market with upcoming dates of May 12-13 and June 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also will sponsor their annual charity golf outing in July, profits from which go toward feeding the needy at Christmastime.

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the Knights, founded in 1908, has 42 member Councils, averaging 30 to 35 members each, based in various community parishes. To celebrate its 110th anniversary, a chapter excursion is being planned for interested members and their wives to the Boalsburg, Pa., location of the actual Christopher Columbus Chapel. They will also tour Boalsburg Mansion, the former home of a direct descendant of Diego Columbus, son of Christopher.

“The Pittsburgh Chapter of 42 Councils comes from nine Districts,” said Joseph Ferruzza, president.

Main fundraising efforts are dedicated to the Bishop's Project, which funds the McGuire Home for children and young adults with disabilities, plus the St. Anthony School Program that helps mainstream students with mental disabilities. Local councils also are involved with other Knights of Columbus-sanctioned activities such as Food for Families, Coats for Kids, anti-abortion activities and Vocations to the Priesthood.

Holy Child Council No. 12043 was formed in 1997, and St. Barbara's Council No. 16351 began in October 2015. Both are active in their parishes and the Bridgeville community.

Vincent Dlugos, former Grand Knight of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council No. 11143, is now Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Father Denys Baron Assembly, which sponsored a gala at the Sunset Room of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department in South Fayette this past January.

They chose to honor WWII veterans with a patriotic service award. “Nineteen were honored and 11 veterans were able to attend the dinner,” Dlugos said. “The oldest in attendance was 105 years old. We were so honored with their presence.”

The Seton Council was formed in 1993 and donates funds to the parish and its religious education program by conducting pancake and sausage breakfasts and working the parish bingos, festivals and church picnics. Their next pancake breakfast is set for May 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Regis J. Sheehan Memorial Council No. 12355, founded in 2000, is active with members from St. Margaret's Parish in Green Tree and SS. Simon & Jude Parish in Scott.

For more information, visit pittsburghchapterkofc.org or contact the churches directly.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.