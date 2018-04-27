Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Chartiers Valley teacher's alternate history novel explores rejection of Constitution

Christina Sheleheda | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:57 p.m.
“We the States: An Alternate History Novel,' by Adam Sivitz, a U.S. history, American civics and psychology teacher at Chartiers Valley High School.
submitted
“We the States: An Alternate History Novel,' by Adam Sivitz, a U.S. history, American civics and psychology teacher at Chartiers Valley High School.
Adam Sivitz, author of “We the States: An Alternate History Novel' and a U.S. history, American civics and psychology teacher at Chartiers Valley High School.
submitted
Adam Sivitz, author of “We the States: An Alternate History Novel' and a U.S. history, American civics and psychology teacher at Chartiers Valley High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sometimes, curiosity doesn't always kill the cat.

In Adam Sivitz's case, curiosity led to a nearly decade-long project of authoring his first book, “ We the States: An Alternate History Novel .”

The book explores the hypotheticals of early American history, focusing on the founding fathers' rejection of the Constitution, while George Washington anxiously awaits the news of each state's response. Alexander Hamilton becomes the leader of one of the three newly formed countries while simultaneously telling the story of two slaves owned by Washington.

Sivitz — a U.S. history, American civics and psychology teacher at Chartiers Valley High School — said some of his inspiration actually came from his students.

“They have so many ‘what if?' questions,” Sivitz said. Also drawing inspiration from a biography written on Patrick Henry by Harlow Giles Unger, Sivitz found himself wondering what would have happened if Henry had persuaded Virginia to reject the Constitution.

As part of his research, Sivitz visited Washington's home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, twice to learn a bit more about the enslaved.

“This story is set in the 1790s,” Sivitz said. “In a world extremely sexist and racist.” The darker side of history that the story displays is part of the reason why Sivitz hasn't yet introduced his students to the novel.

“I'm still up in the air if I want to show it to them,” Sivitz said. “There are a lot of dark undertones. But I'm sure they will find out and hopefully read it on their own.”

When he isn't writing alternate history novels or teaching high schoolers, Sivitz is a musician — a drummer — for the Ten Band, a Pearl Jam tribute ensemble. With a host of musical accomplishments, Sivitz said that there was “some self-doubt when writing this novel,” because it was uncharted territory for him.

This book is the first for Sivitz, who said he isn't opposed to a sequel.

“This genre opens itself up for more books. It stops at 1820, and there's more history to tell,” Sivitz said.

The book is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

Christina Sheleheda is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me