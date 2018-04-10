Bridgeville Council restricts parking on portion of Mill Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some residents of Mill Street in Bridgeville had taken to parking on the sidewalk to make way for two-way traffic.

Citing that as a hazard to pedestrians, borough council members unanimously voted to restrict parking on portions of Mill Street.

Parking on the northern side of Mill Street — the side with a sidewalk — now is prohibited between McLaughlin Run Road and the alley at 763 Mill St.

Council member William Henderson, chair of the public safety committee, said complaints have been made that cars are parked on the entire sidewalk, completely blocking it to foot traffic.

“You're forcing pedestrians to walk in the street,” Henderson said. He added that causes a safety problem putting pedestrians in danger of being hit by a car.

Two residents of that block of Mill Street objected to the move and suggested making it one way.

Henderson said that move would force too much traffic to the surrounding alleys and an unsafe entrance onto Bower Hill Road.

“When we looked at it, it was the best solution we could come up with,” Henderson said of the parking restrictions.

He also noted most of the eight homes in that area have a driveway at the back of the property.

Borough Police Chief Chad King also noted parking on a sidewalk is illegal in Pennsylvania.

King also recommended the prohibition and noted they did consider some of the residents of Mill Street will object.

“This wasn't something we just did in a knee-jerk reaction,” King said.

Parking had been prohibited on a southern portion of Mill Street. As time passed, the “No Parking” signs began to disappear. Now, parking will be permitted on that side opposite where it is prohibited on the north.

However, parking will be prevented on the southern side at the bend of the road between houses 722 and 732 as well as between 766 and 794 Mill St., a mostly wooded area.

Henderson said the borough will place signs in the area and allow for a grace period when violators are warned, not cited. He also said they will be tolerant for short stops, such as bringing home groceries.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.