One-screen movie theater proposed for Carnegie

Carnegie Council members said they would be in favor of having a one-screen movie theater in the business district, but any approval to start the project is several months away.

Melanie Luke, owner of The Flying Squirrel, presented to council on Monday the idea of putting a 65-seat screening room in one of the two buildings she owns along East Main Street.

Luke said she plans to close the retail part of her business on May 11 but wants to keep the ice cream shop open. She said the idea is to bring movies back to Main Street by way of a single-screen theater in 241 East Main St.

The Flying Squirrel is comprised of two buildings, but both are merged inside. The building at 239 East Main St. houses the ice cream and candy shop with a small seating area. If the movie theater becomes a reality, the ice cream shop would be the theater's concessions area.

Luke is working with Jumpcut Theater, formerly known as The Friends of the Hollywood Theater. The group lost its Dormont space to an outside group in December and was looking for a location to continue the programming it had delivered in Dormont.

“We share a common mission: To preserve and celebrate the neighborhood experience by providing space for diverse and innovative events while contributing to the economic and artistic vitality of the region,” Luke said.

She said she is aware of several obstacles, such as being compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act, fire codes and zoning. Luke said she came to council to make sure the idea was possible before moving forward.

Borough solicitor Joe Lucas said a movie theater is not a permitted use in the downtown business district. Council in November updated the borough's zoning ordinance and placed theater-type businesses near Third Street.

Lucas said the process to change the zoning law would take a couple months.

Former council member Rich D'Loss, who was instrumental in updating the zoning ordinances, said two key factors went into where movie theaters were permitted. He said the central part of the business district should be retail. He noted that movie theaters generally are facilities, but Luke's proposal is a departure from that idea.

“Conceptually, I would support this idea,” D'Loss said.

Lucas said he would have to draft a new ordinance to allow the single-screen theater and present it to council before a public hearing is scheduled. Allegheny County officials also would have to review the proposal.

“Personally, I am excited about this and want to get this rolling,” said council President Sue Demko.

Her comments pleased the more than 40 audience members who turned out to show their support.

Luke said she has the support of business owners, residents and the Carnegie Community Development Corporation.

“The end goal is to bring in foot traffic to help the retailers,” Luke said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.