Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville woman celebrates 94th birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Happy birthday wishes to Mildred Thielet, who celebrated her 94th birthday April 6. Mildred has lived in Bridgeville all of her 94 years. She is Mom to Don (Deana) Thielet and Marianne (Brent) Miller. She also has three granddaughters, Rebecca (Ross) Godlove, Gina Thielet and Julia (Roe) Vanderford, and two great-grandchildren, Ronen and Rhett.

• Anne and Michael Wilmus of Jefferson Hills welcomed their third child April 7. Linley Kay Wilmus weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Phil Reynolds of South Park, and paternal grandparents are Karen and Tom Wilmus of Carnegie. Awaiting the arrival at home were big brother Brayden and big sister Lila.

• Happy 64th wedding anniversary to Valera and Aaron Whitaker of Carnegie, who celebrate April 26. Valera and Aaron have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen, and they also have 14 grandchildren.

• Happy 10th birthday to Amelia Babish, who celebrated April 15 and to her brother Izaiah, who celebrates his 16th birthday April 21. They are the children of Jessica and George Babish of Carnegie and siblings to Elijah and Emilie.

• Jake Trombetta celebrates his birthday April 25 with his wife, Erin, and kids, Levi and Mila. Jake is the son of Chris and Lou Trombetta of Carnegie.

• Cathy (Taylor) and Len Iorio of Scott will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary April 25. Grandson Anthony Iorio of Heidelberg also will celebrate his 12th birthday. Anthony is the son of Dawn (Kowalo) and Lenny Iorio.

• Damon Chiodo of Scott will celebrate his 12th birthday April 21. Damon is the son of Renee Ciletti of Scott and Joe Chiodo of Carnegie.

• Happy birthday to Jack Urso of Carnegie, who celebrates April 25. He is the husband of Marlene for 47 years, and they have three children, Gina (Palmer) Masciola, Mark (Annie) Urso and Jackie (Jason) Comisar. Jack and Marlene also have nine grandchildren, Palmer, Domenic and Nino Masciola, Johnny, Noah and Vincent Urso and Lily, Carter and Mira Comisar.

• Thinking of you, Esther Dunich at the Mary Kay Beauty Salon on Lincoln Avenue, who will celebrate her special day April 25 with her five children, seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

• Birthdays this week include Joyce Rossi, Beth Klein, Deana Knight Sago, Keith Petrie, Vernon Smith, Denise Breen, Aaron Gerster, Diane Ptomey, Carol Rust and Katie Leschak-Nordeen.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me