Catholic diocese's music office near Carnegie a resource for liturgical ministers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Music is a big part of the ministry in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, but many people may not know its center is near Carnegie.

The diocese's music office is located at 2900 Noblestown Road, on the same property as St. Paul Seminary.

It is also the headquarters for the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, a nonprofit founded in 1976 to give guidance and support for those involved in the music ministry of the Catholic Church.

These include organists, pianists, choir directors, cantors, liturgists, the clergy, and other musicians such as guitarists. The national office is located in Silver Spring, Md. More than 7,000 members nationwide look to the organization for resources, educational programs and conferences, job listings, newsletters and magazines.

The Pittsburgh chapter was founded in September 1981.

The diocesan director of music is the Rev. James J. Chepponis. Various members from throughout Allegheny County sit on the chapter's board including Green Tree resident Kevin Maurer, formerly with St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Green Tree and now the organist and choir director at St. John Capistran Church in Upper St. Clair. He also served for 31 years as the choral director at South Fayette High School.

A recent chapter meeting covered practical suggestions for service playing. This past December the chapter conducted its first-ever webinar on using technology to be more organized.

The association's 41st annual convention will be held in Baltimore July 9-13.

The annual Pittsburgh Diocesan Choral Festival will be held on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon. Guest conductor will be Caron Daly, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University. The public is invited to attend.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.