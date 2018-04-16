Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Catholic diocese's music office near Carnegie a resource for liturgical ministers

Charlotte Smith | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:45 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Music is a big part of the ministry in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, but many people may not know its center is near Carnegie.

The diocese's music office is located at 2900 Noblestown Road, on the same property as St. Paul Seminary.

It is also the headquarters for the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, a nonprofit founded in 1976 to give guidance and support for those involved in the music ministry of the Catholic Church.

These include organists, pianists, choir directors, cantors, liturgists, the clergy, and other musicians such as guitarists. The national office is located in Silver Spring, Md. More than 7,000 members nationwide look to the organization for resources, educational programs and conferences, job listings, newsletters and magazines.

The Pittsburgh chapter was founded in September 1981.

The diocesan director of music is the Rev. James J. Chepponis. Various members from throughout Allegheny County sit on the chapter's board including Green Tree resident Kevin Maurer, formerly with St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Green Tree and now the organist and choir director at St. John Capistran Church in Upper St. Clair. He also served for 31 years as the choral director at South Fayette High School.

A recent chapter meeting covered practical suggestions for service playing. This past December the chapter conducted its first-ever webinar on using technology to be more organized.

The association's 41st annual convention will be held in Baltimore July 9-13.

The annual Pittsburgh Diocesan Choral Festival will be held on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon. Guest conductor will be Caron Daly, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University. The public is invited to attend.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me