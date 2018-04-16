Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Sheetz eyes Washington Pike site in Collier for new location

Stephanie Hacke | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:48 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Sheetz is looking to bring its Made-To-Order convenience to Collier, with plans to open a 4,900-square-foot store at 1273 Washington Pike.

Plans currently are in the “drawing and permitting phase,” a Sheetz spokesperson said in an email. They did not provide further details on construction or a possible opening.

The proposed location is set to include indoor and outdoor seating, beer and 12 fueling locations, the spokesperson said.

The Collier zoning hearing board will hear a request for several variances sought by Sheetz on April 17 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 2418 Hilltop Road.

The variances Sheetz seeks includes allowing a larger impervious surface — or a solid surface — on the site than what is allowed in the R-4 residential zoning district, said Bob Caun, Collier planning director. The R-4 zoning district also allows for some commercial development.

The R-4 zoning district limits the impervious surface on a site to 40 percent. Sheetz is seeking to build on roughly 72 percent of the Washington Pike site.

Other variances requested include allowing the height of the canopy located above the fueling stations to be 21½ feet. Borough code restricts canopies to 16 feet.

Sheetz also is asking to not be held to the certain lighting restrictions on the property and is seeking to allow signage on canopies, which currently is not permitted. Also, Sheetz is seeking to have a ground sign that is 8 feet 1 inch wide, one inch wider than the ordinance allows.

The zoning hearing board could vote on the variances at its April 17 meeting, Caun said.

“This is the first part of the process,” he said.

Sheetz also has requests into the township for a subdivision to combine lots at the site. It also has submitted a preliminary land development plan and conditional use permit.

The township's planning commission will review the application for the preliminary land development plan at 7 p.m. April 19. A public hearing also likely will be held before the board of commissioners on May 9.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

