Around Town: Pittsburgh Pottery opens in Carnegie

Here is a look at business openings and changes from around our communities:

• Pittsburgh Pottery has opened at 140 E. Main St., Carnegie. An art gallery and retail shop, it is owned by Blake and Laura Anthony and features handmade mugs, ornaments, magnets and more. It soon will offer pottery classes. Visit pittsburghpottery.com or call 412-613-9233.

• Abandoned Pittsburgh, an art gallery, has opened further up the block at 301 E. Main St., Carnegie.

• Readings by Madilyn has opened at 1214 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. Offering life coaching, meditation, tarot card and psychic readings, she is a fifth generation psychic who also does parties and special events. Call 412-294-3333 for an appointment.

• Pittsburgh Structures has opened at 1601 Bower Hill Road., Bridgeville/Mt. Lebanon (former site of Mt. Lebanon Barn Company). It sells and installs sheds, barns, playsets and swing sets and has additional locations in Robinson, North Versailles and Center Township. Call 412-221-1630 for details.

•e_SnnbScott Township has a new website: scott-twp.com. Additionally, its police station at the township building, 301 Lindsay Road, has installed a medicine return box.

•e_SnnbKara Leo of South Fayette Township has opened a custom cake shop at 330-C Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon. In addition to retail sales, she prepares dessert cakes for the adjacent Café Io, owned by Jeff Iovino. She has her bachelor's degree in baking and pastry arts from Johnson and Wales University and previously worked in French bakeries in resort towns and as a chocolatier in Boston. Chocolate chocolate mousse cake is her signature cake. She also makes gluten-free and egg-free cakes, and her shop is nut-free. She also can make cupcakes and cookies. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and Saturdays by appointment. Visit karakakes.com for more information.

Other local new business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Breen Energy Solutions, 700 Bursca Drive, Bridgeville (engineering consulting services)

• LT Well Services, 349 Academy St., Carnegie (transportation services)

• Cassidy Brothers Real Estate Development Co., 603 Lindsay Road, Carnegie (real estate)

• Aevitas Partners LLC, 681 Andersen Drive, Suite 300, Green Tree (business investments)

• J. Lyn, 2428 Rose Garden Road, Green Tree (social media marketing)

• Gordo DKD, 11 Parkway Center, Suite 300, Green Tree (real estate).

