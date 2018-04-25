Rosslyn Heights couple mark 50th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pat (Dlugos) and John Fisher of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 27. They are the parents of three children, Darren, David (Christie) and Lisa (Rob) Sunderland. Pat and John have four grandchildren, Aaron and Shelby Fisher and Dylan and Riley Sunderland.

• Happy 91st birthday to Irene Pealer of Carnegie, who celebrates April 30. Irene is mother to Dominic Pealer (deceased) wife Marlene, Joy (Billy) McNulty, Richard (Karen) Pealer and Jon (Darla) Pealer. Grandkids include Dominic, Doug, Erin Molly, Jessica and Adam.

• Debbie and Ted Popivchak of Carnegie celebrated their 41st anniversary on April 16. They are the parents of Jason (Heather), Julie (Bill) Weil and Jaimee (Justin). Debbie and Ted also have seven grandchildren, Palmer, Raylan, Sophia, Blake, Mason, Jax and Colson.

• Tina Morford of Collier celebrates her birthday April 29 with her husband, Shane, and two children. Tina is the daughter of Denise and Frank Guarnaccio.

• Happy anniversary wishes to Kim and Jerry Close Jr. of Carnegie. They will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary April 28. Helping them celebrate will be their children, Jerrica, Shelby, Jerry III, and Delaney, and also Rocky, their furbaby, who will celebrate his fifth birthday April 27.

• Happy 21st birthday to twins Kaitlin Elizabeth and Kylee Jean Sonson of Pennsbury Village, who celebrate April 30. They are the daughters of Susan (Turek) and Craig Sonson and have a brother, C.J. Kaitlin and Kylee's maternal grandmother is Eileen Turek of Carnegie and their paternal grandparents are Peg and Rich Sonson of Robinson. Kaitlin and Kylee both attend Chatham University where they are continuing their softball game.

• Happy 7th birthday to Camille Rose Hatcher, who celebrates April 30. Camille is the daughter of Courtney (Schneiderlochner) and James Hatcher, who celebrate their third wedding anniversary April 28. Camille's maternal grandparents are Amy and Mike Schneiderlochner of Crafton. Her paternal grandparents are Donna and Ron Hatcher of Carnegie.

• Congratulations to Emily and Mike Stasiowski of Scott, who celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary on April 29. They are the parents of Stacy Acevedo, Hollie Lambert and Debbie Ault. They are also the proud grandparents of Claudia Acevedo, Morgan and Brenna Ault, and Sami and Benny Lambert.

• Happy 31st anniversary to Dennis and Jacqualine Godzinski, who celebrated on April 25. They are parents of four children.

• Birthdays this week include Debbie Gigliotti, Matt Wilson, Erin Nelson Cummings, Mary Pettigrew, Denise Davis, Karlee Kovacs, Jeff Palastro, Leah Sheetz and Carol Lay.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthdays, anniversarys and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.