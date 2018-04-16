Abandoned Pittsburgh gallery relocates from Homestead to Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Abandoned Pittsburgh has grown rapidly since founder Chuck Beard began photographing old, unused sites around the region in 2011.

Beard's vision of trying to capture the Pittsburgh region's history in an artistic way caught on when he began to post his photographs online and sell prints at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. In November 2016, Beard traded his festival booth for a Homestead art gallery.

Now, Abandoned Pittsburgh has relocated to a new gallery at 301 E. Main St. in Carnegie. A public grand opening was held April 14.

"There will be a bit more foot traffic in Carnegie for me. The shopping district on Main Street is great for businesses. The merchant's association has just been fantastic and very encouraging," Beard said.

The additional space in the new Carnegie location allows Beard more room to display larger pieces of his collection. It also will give him room to showcase other products — like a line of Abandoned Pittsburgh-themed candles, soaps and books.

Prior to its opening, Beard said he spent a day trying to get the place ready for the grand opening and was overwhelmed by the positive reception he got from passersby.

"I was really impressed with the number of people who were walking by on the sidewalk and stopping and looking in the windows and trying to see what we were doing," he said.

Carnegie's burgeoning arts community has generated significant enthusiasm among locals, and Beard hopes that will continue.

In addition to Carnegie Crawl — held on the second Friday of each month through much of spring and summer — in the business district, Beard hopes to plan an artists crawl in conjunction with other shop owners on an alternating week.

He should have no shortage of help. Pittsburgh Pottery moved to Carnegie last month, adding to the lineup of art and gift shops that already included Modern Mercantile PGH and Made 4 Boutique.

Mayor Stacie Riley welcomed the gallery — the third ribbon-cutting event in the borough since she took office in January.

"It's huge, I feel like we just keep attracting such great businesses," Riley said. "We have a lot of boutiques and restaurants now, and then we attract something like Abandoned Pittsburgh — I think it just makes us more diverse."

Beard anticipates his gallery holding more regular hours than it did in Homestead, and he hopes to stay open from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.