Meeting set for April 18 on Route 50 widening near Bridgeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT will host an April 18 public meeting on the widening of Route 50 and the update to its intersection with Chartiers Street near the border of Bridgeville and South Fayette.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department, Chartiers Room, 370 Commercial St., according to a release sent Monday from PennDOT. A presentation will be offered at 5:15 p.m.

Plans call for the bridge that carries Route 50 over Chartiers Creek to be replaced with a wider structure that would accommodate more traffic. In addition, Route 50 would be widened at its intersection with Chartiers Street and the on-ramp for northbound Interstate 79 would be updated to increase capacity.

“We've been working diligently with the Route 50 Task Force to develop an improvement alternative for the Route 50/Chartiers Street area and we are pleased to share the results with the public,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said in a statement.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.