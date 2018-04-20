Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette names interim township manager

Eric Eisert | Friday, April 20, 2018, 11:03 p.m.

With the departure of township Manager Ryan Eggleston this month and no successor yet in place, South Fayette commissioners turned to a familiar face to fill the void.

Commissioners appointed La Verne Diggs as interim township manager.

Diggs has been the township's part-time human resources director and special projects director since 2014.

That appointment came after she returned to her hometown of South Fayette after retiring as a full-time government executive in 2010.

Among other positions, Diggs has served as assistant city manager of Norfolk, Va., and executive director of human relations in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Diggs said she is not interested in the position on a permanent basis.

Township commissioners hired the firm GovHR USA to conduct the search for a new manager.

Diggs is scheduled to take over for Eggleston on April 27.

Eggleston said his farewell to the township at the meeting.

“It has been an honor and great privilege to work for this great community for six years,” he said.

Commissioners approved Diggs' appointment 4-0. Commissioner Lisa Malosh voted by phone while Joseph Horowitz was absent.

Eggleston recently accepted a position as city manager for Morehead City, N.C.

Villas of Woodcreek liens

Commissioners removed liens against residents at The Villas of Woodcreek IV.

Attorney Mark Griffith, representing Robinson Land Company, explained a mistake had been made placing common areas of the development on the tax rolls.

Griffith explained the areas should not be taxed but were some years by the township, South Fayette School District and Allegheny County.

Griffith said the county officially exonerated the liens and the school district's attorney will recommend it to the school board.

On the advice of solicitor Robert Garvin, commissioners voted 4-0 to exonerate the liens and impose no additional taxes on the common areas.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

