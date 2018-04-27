Chartiers Valley band to perform for 'Good Morning America'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chartiers Valley High School Showband is scheduled to perform for ABC's "Good Morning America" during a segment being filmed April 30 on the Gateway Clipper Fleet.

Chartiers Valley spokesman Chuck McCartney said he did not know the schedule for the performance. "Good Morning America" airs locally from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTAE Channel 4.

Suzanne Krug, the Gateway Clipper Fleet's director of marketing, lives in the school district and extended the offer, McCartney said.

"This a great opportunity for the students," showband director Steven Wilson said in a statement emailed to The Signal Item. "Most of the Showband members play in one of our concert bands, and we just had our spring concerts this week, so we should be in good form musically."

With its musicians, drill team and majorettes, the band is known for its high energy performances. But they won't be doing formations on the boat, Wilson said.

"The Showband is really looking forward to playing for 'Good Morning America,'" Wilson said. "Even the early morning wake up isn't deterring the enthusiasm of performing marching music again!"

The band regularly performs at public events, including Kennywood Park's Fall Fantasy parades and the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade in Washington, D.C.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.