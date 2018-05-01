Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie post office to hold small business seminar

Matthew Guerry | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Postal Service retail lobby
U.S. Postal Service
Postal Service retail lobby

Updated 9 hours ago

Post offices throughout Western Pennsylvania, including in Carnegie, will celebrate Small Business Week by hosting seminars on services and products that officials say can help a business grow.

“This gives people a chance to just come in and ask questions, and I'm there to show them face-to-face: here's what we have,” Carnegie Postmaster Tony Piergrossi said.

A seminar will be held at the Carnegie Post Office at 132 East Main Street on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The seminars are free to attend and open to the public. Topics covered will include online shipping options recently embraced by the U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service, Piergrossi said, has encouraged the promotion of online services as it faces competition from private options like UPS and FedEx. Many post service options, he said, can help its customers save money.

He said, for example, that priority packaging can be purchased online at no cost, as can package pick-ups. He added that there are several methods of printing postage and labels remotely.

“Everybody these days can be their own entrepreneur,” Piergrossi said. “There's a gentleman who comes in here who brings in about 12 packages a day of shoes. He buys them wholesale, and he sells them online. He's a stay-at-home dad, and it's just away for him to make some extra money.”

Major Mason, of NPC Active Wear in Carnegie, said he uses website Stamps.com to print stamps and labels both. Because the site can check the USPS address database, he said he doesn't worry about having any packages returned in error.

“It makes it a lot easier,” Mason said.

Direct mail marketing, which Piergrossi said the Postal Service introduced in the last 10 years, will also be discussed. The service, he said, is often utilized by restaurants to get their menus into the hands of potential customers and costs about 17 cents per piece.

“In this day and age, people are trying to save pennies. So if you can show people the value of saving money, that's usually how we get people on board,” Piergrossi said.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

