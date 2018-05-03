Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South West Chamber changes website after cyber attack

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:04 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

An unidentified cybersquatter hijacked the Collier-based South West Communities Chamber of Commerce website domain name recently, replacing its contents with pornography.

The chamber's website is back up and running under a new domain name — southwestcommunitieschamber.org. But chamber Director Mandy Pryor said the old one may not be retrievable.

The squatters, Pryor said, are now attempting to ransom it back to the chamber at an “exorbitant” price.

“We don't know who it is yet,” Pryor said, “but I'm sure this isn't the first company that they did this to and it won't be the last either.”

Pryor said the website's old domain was purchased by the squatters after it mistakenly went to auction. The chamber, she said, was in the process of migrating the domain to a new host, which mistakenly put it up for sale.

The chamber considered bidding on its old domain, Pryor said, but establishing a new one was less expensive.

The old domain, she said, sold at auction for more than $700.

The squatters, Pryor said, are now asking for a ransom in excess of that amount that the chamber does not intend to pay.

Pryor said the Chamber filed a complaint with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, an international nonprofit that manages web infrastructure, to resolve the dispute.

“That's basically all we can do it at this point — budget-wise as well as time-wise,” she said.

Pryor said that the old domain likely won't be recovered through the dispute. Suing for it, Pryor said, would be more costly.

Pryor said the purchase of the new domain, as well as costs for changing business cards, signage and email addresses — cost the chamber about $500.

She said the chamber purchased a domain security package through its new host to prevent future attacks.

She added that other business should be aware that their websites could be similarly snatched.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me