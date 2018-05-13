Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Around Town: Longtime Carnegie DJ finds success by diversifying, getting to ideas to blossom

Charlotte Smith | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 7:46 p.m.

Making that one moment in time even more memorable is Kelli Burns' mission in life. A disc jockey since 1987, she has evolved into being the producer and director of fun and unique corporate events, wedding ceremonies, private parties, fundraisers, receptions, and bar mitzvahs.

She is an entertainment consultant as well. “Not too many women are disc jockeys,” she said. “Over the years, events have now become much more personalized and so our planning is creative yet adapted to the expectations of the hosts.”

Her work includes full event planning, from being the emcee to directing the wedding reception to creating memory montages and getting live music for the cocktail hour. Every detail is organized. Originally located in Scott Towne Center in Scott, she recently moved to the Cindrich Center, Washington Avenue in Carnegie.

Several years ago she expanded her services into online event planning and the training of new disc jockeys.

She now has a total of five DJs on staff, offering disc jockey services, special lighting, photo booths, monogram projection, and musicians.

In 2015, she and her friend Rose Davidson, after attending numerous events, realized how many flower arrangements are left behind which are usually just thrown away at the end of the evening. They also have visited many nursing homes and thought how having fresh flower arrangements seemed to make the nursing homes brighter. They found flowers from weddings and events and then delivered them to local nursing homes.

Along with the repurposed centerpiece, they shared small details of the event and residents began to connect with pleasurable memories from their past.

Now in its fourth year, the program also works with local floral companies such as The Blooming Dahlia in Mt. Lebanon and Mocha Rose in Garfield and events planners such as Devine Celebrations, Perfectly Planned by Shari, and Shayla Hawkins Events to help spread the word of the need to repurpose. The Omni William Penn and The Fairmont as event venues have gotten on board as well. Additionally, volunteers come to the event at its conclusion to pick up the flowers and make new arrangements to take to the local senior homes.

“The centerpieces keep the party going and continue to brighten more lives,” said Burns. They do not charge any fee for this service.

Those interested in donating centerpieces or obtaining further information on Centerpieces 4 Seniors can email Burns at kellibdj@comcast.net or look on Facebook at facebook.com/C4Seniors.

Burns also can be reached at 412-276-5665 for more information about her different entertainment services.

Charlotte Smith is a contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

