Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie planning a welcome for Vets Roll

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, May 21, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
Carnegie Elementary third-grader Sabrina Williams waves and yells 'you served our country well' as 10 buses carrying around 300 war veterans and other passengers travel along Lydia Street in Carnegie on Monday, May 23, 2016. The veterans were stopping at Cefalo's Banquet and Event Center in Carnegie for lunch as they passed through the area on their way to Washington, D.C. during a free trip from the VetsRoll, Inc. organization.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Elementary third-grader Dakota Stanton, standing with classmates on Lydia Street in Carnegie, looks toward the I-376 off ramp in anticipation of 10 buses carrying around 300 war veterans and other passengers Monday, May 23, 2016. The veterans were stopping at Cefalo's Banquet and Event Center in Carnegie for lunch as they passed through the area on their way to Washington, D.C. during a free trip from the VetsRoll, Inc. organization.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Vets Roll, an organization that transports WWII and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments, will be stopping at Cefalo's in Carnegie for lunch at 11 a,m, May 21.

Borough residents, as they have for the last two years, are being asked to line up on Lydia Street with American flags to welcome the vets to Pittsburgh.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com.

