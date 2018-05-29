Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Woman known for making pierogies at Carnegie church to turn 99

Cindy Babish-schultz | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 8:51 p.m.

Happy 99th birthday to Mary Ann Steranka, who will celebrate June 5. Her blessings will be shared with daughters Trish, Pamela and Marilyn, granddaughter Kelley, sons-in-law Tim, Lindsay and Jim and surrogate daughter Kathie. A special part of her family includes nieces Sally, Jeannie, Linda, Maureen. Cindy, Laura, Rainey, nephew Bob and all of their spouses along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. Look for Mary Ann on the dance floor or happily making the best pierogies in the area at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie.

• Congratulations to Downey's House on Steubenville Pike, which celebrated 10 successful years of service May 27. Anita, Joe, Tony and Heather hope to celebrate many more years in the future and thank all of their family and friends for their love and support.

• Shirley and Mickey Lazor will celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary June 3. They have three children, Traci Oelschlager, Mike (Sue) Lazor and Rich (Meg) Lazor; eight grandchildren, MJ, Scott, Matt, John, David, Joey, Alex and Markee; and three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Maykayla and Jayden Lazor.

• Happy 13th birthday to Vincenzo Ernesto Marra, who celebrates June 4. He is the son of Tammy and Matthew Marra and has a big brother, Salvatore.

• Birthday wishes are sent to David Kushner, who celebrates June 1, Bob Skoros, who celebrates June 4, and Aaron Kushner, who celebrates June 6.

• Happy third wedding anniversary to Lindy and Dean Dedola, who celebrate June 4.

• Happy 1st birthday to Trent Ryan Butts, who celebrates June 5. Trent is the son of Kathryn and Tom Butts and younger sibling to Tommy, Kaylie, Trevor and Kourtney. Grandparents include Michael and Leanne Butcher of Rhode Island and Tom and Maureen Butts of Robinson.

• Happy 41st wedding anniversary to Sandy and Ken Skvarca of Carnegie, who celebrated May 21. They are the parents of Ben (Mary Beth) and Andy (Lauren) and have three wonderful grandchildren.

• Birthdays this week include Mateo Leach, Lizanne Kouche Hilty, Joni Sherba-Flanagan, Harold Goolsby, Ben Skvarca, Alicia Mixter, Karen Cummings, Nikki Reinhart, Giovanna Mollica Maloney and Jeff Gray.

• Regina and Father Bob Popichak celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary May 21. They are the parents of Matthew and Alexander.

• Happy 7th birthday to Brayden Wilmus, who celebrates June 3. He is the son of Anne (Reynolds) and Michael Wilmus, big brother to Lila and Linley and grandson of Karen and Tom Wilmus of Carnegie and Diane and Phil Reynolds of South Park.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

