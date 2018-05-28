Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Photos: Carnegie Memorial Day Parade

Matthew Guerry | Monday, May 28, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Members of the Company A 9th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Reserves fire rifles during a ceremony at the American Legion Post 82 in Carnegie as part of the borough's Memorial Day weekend events on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School marching band participates in Carnegie's annual Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Members of the Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School marching band participate in the Carnegie Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Khyreigh Yancey, 10, marches in the Carnegie Memorial Day Parade with the Carnegie Boys & Girls Club on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Effie Mae Schneider (left) and Loretta Yellig place wreaths at the American Legion Post 82 on Sunday, May 27, 2018, as part of the Carnegie Memorial Day Parade.
The Carnegie Memorial Day Parade was held Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Carnegie held its annual Memorial Day parade on Sunday, May 27, through the borough.

Among those marching included the Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School marching band, veterans groups and other community groups.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

