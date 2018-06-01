Hamilton Tower work at Providence Point in Scott begins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Providence Point, a senior living community in Scott, started construction last week on its five-story Hamilton Tower that is slated for occupancy in the summer 2019.

Hamilton Tower is expected to take 15 months to complete. A number of floor plans varying in size from 888 square feet to almost 1,900-square feet will be available.

Providence Point, part of the Baptist Homes Society, opened in 2009 on the site of the former John J. Kane Hospital, which operated until 1983.

Providence Point, for people 62 and older, offers 13 different apartment floor plans and five types of patio homes and is Baptist Homes' second senior community in the South Hills. The other one is in Mt. Lebanon on Castle Shannon Boulevard.

Hamilton Tower, which will have 70 apartments and 10 different floor plans, is already more than half leased. One and two-bedroom options are available and include one and two-bath options All apartments have balconies and some apartments will be pet friendly. A smart-home option is also available.

“God has richly blessed Baptist Homes Society in the past 108 years and for that we are truly grateful,” said Al Allison, Baptist Homes president and CEO. “But our future starts today. As we break ground for the construction of the Hamilton Tower, we commit ourselves to broadening the number of people we are able to serve and rededicate ourselves to the mission, vision and values of this great organization.”

Besides being able to select a floor plan, community residents have an indoor swimming pool, an indoor golf simulator, four dining venues, a day spa and medical clinic.

Prices start at $311,900 for entry fees and monthly fees start at $2,660. The largest apartments may have entry fees as high as $527,000 and monthly fees of $5,080, said Rachael Rennebeck, a Baptist Homes spokesperson.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or via Twitter @41Suzanne.