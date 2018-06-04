Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Mattucci aims for sky with aerials

Charlotte Smith | Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:46 a.m.
Bridgeville photographed by Mattucci Aerials in 2017.
Pghaerials.com
Bridgeville photographed by Mattucci Aerials in 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mattucci Aerials was begun in Carnegie by Anthony Mattucci to combine his two loves of flying and photography. He has his bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Robert Morris University and an associate degree in flight technology from Community College of Allegheny County. He is a FAA airline transport pilot, FAA certified flight instructor, and FAA UAS remote pilot.

He started his aerial photography business in 2007 and then, a year later, bought a small two-seat Cessna 150 to fly. In 2012 he sold the plane because most of his work was now being done using drones, but he can still rent a Cessna as needed for projects where a drone is not feasible.

Choosing safety over single-pilot aerial photo missions, Mattucci will always have another pilot who flies the aircraft while he shoots, particularly over more congested airspace or downtown Pittsburgh where there are many medical helicopters. Only in very rural areas has he flown and shot images at the same time.

His FAA remote pilot license is for commercial work operating under FAA Part 107 regulations concerning drone (unmanned) aerial flying. Drones are restricted to no higher than 400 feet above the ground unless within a required distance of taller structures. He owns three DJI brand drones, each serving different needs. He uses drones for roof inspection projects and 3-D mapping and they can also be outfitted with infrared cameras.

“The ability to shoot in 4K with a stabilized gimbal camera can create amazing cinema-like videos,” Mattucci pointed out.

He offers one-on-one personal training to become an FAA remote pilot. “More FAA drone pilots who understand the FAA regulations and airspace also make it safer for pilots who fly manned aircraft,” he said.

One of his most memorable aerial photo jobs was his contract with a security company that wanted aerial images taken of certain buildings during the G2 Summit in 2009. The images were used by the government and the Secret Service to get a better perspective for locating armed security personnel.

“The aviation industry needs pilots of all types,” Mattucci stated. He began flying lessons at age 13 and went on to acquire all FAA ratings and thousands of hours in more than 45 different aircraft. “Drone pilots have good paying opportunities from military users, aerial mapping, tower and smoke stack inspections, real estate video, and many other applications. The sky really is the limit!”

For more information about his aerial photography business, visit pghaerials.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me