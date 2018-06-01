Rosslyn Heights couple welcomes daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Correy and Justin Dandoy of Rosslyn Heights are receiving congratulations on the birth of their first child. Cecilia Lynette Dandoy was born May 16. Grandparents include Robert Dandoy of Butler and Pat and Nancy Robertson of Natrona Heights.

• Happy 8th wedding anniversary to Amanda (Bogats) and David Bennett, who celebrate June 9. They are the parents of two children, Adyson Lyn and David.

• Happy 17th wedding anniversary to Carrie (Wilson) and Denny Holderbaum of Carnegie, who will celebrate June 10. Carrie and Denny are the very proud parents of four boys, David, Zack, Brady and Bryan. Happy 16th birthday to their son David, who celebrates June 14.

• Dawn Carlini-Cummings of Carnegie celebrates her birthday June 11 with her husband, Ken, and son, Ryder.

• Donna Braun Toupence of Glendale will celebrate her birthday June 9.

• Happy 1st birthday to Eli John and Weston Ronald Campbell, who celebrate June 8. They are the sons of Ryan and Krista (Shiwarski) Campbell and little brothers to Nolan. Eli and Weston are the grandchildren of Ron and Debbie Shiwarski and great-grandsons of Mary Shiwarski of Carnegie.

• Happy birthday to all the Woods family members who have June birthdays: Cindy Babish-Schultz (June 6), Elijah Babish (June 8) Cheyenne Zawacki (June 11), Michael Woods and Curt Lynch (June 12), Clyde Woods III (June 14), Jessica Babish (June 20), the late Mary (Masciantonio) Woods (June 21), Brittany Babish (June 22), and Gianna Woods (June 29).

• Frank Guarnaccio of Collier celebrates another great year June 7. Frank is the loving husband of Denise, and together they have three daughters, Christina, Alicia and Deanna. They also have three grandchildren, Dylan, Frankie and Gia.

• Birthday wishes to Tom and Francine Steiner of Scott, who celebrate June 9 and June 12, respectively.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Zackary Tokar, who celebrates his 12th birthday June 7. He is the son of Tracie Tokar of Scott and grandson of Janie and the late Frank Tokar of Glendale.

• Happy 17th birthday to Nicolas Mills, who celebrates June 8. Nicolas is the son of Janice Mills, grandson of Mary Lou Kientz and brother of Vincent Holland.

• Happy 7th birthday to Brady Joseph Kuntz, who celebrates June 8. Brady is the son of Hillary and Eric Kuntz of Collier and little brother to Kennedy. His maternal grandparents are Barbara and the late Joseph Mangis of Carnegie, and his paternal grandparents are Molly and Bob Kuntz of Collier.

• Birthdays this week include Tom Kelsey, Madilyn Wilson, Marsha Mitkoski Maioli, Logan Lacher, Diane Eberle, Mandi Trecki, Donna Pencosky, Tim Cooper, Christine Turney Sutton, Megan Ritter, Taylor Schepis, William Houy, Brandi Cramer, Gwenn Burne, Curt Lynch, Zac Dodd and Debbie McGinnis.

