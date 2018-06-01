Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carlynton celebrates Class of 2018

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Friday, June 1, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Jaden Calhoun adjusts the cap of girlfriend Madeline Graner as they wait in the gym for the start of Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Members of the 2018 Carlynton Junior-Senior High School graduating class move their tassels during commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Class President Jessica Vogliano addresses the audience during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Valedictorian Owen Allen Kalimon addresses the audience and the rest of Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's graduating class during commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Salutatorian Nathan Joseph Bickus moves his tassel out of his face as he speaks during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Eliana Marie Davis (middle) and other senior members of the vocal arts department walk past stage lights as they get ready to sing 'You'll Be in My Heart' during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Piper Rae Stevens hugs an administrator during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rayla Kristine Catherine Mallory reacts as her name is called for her diploma during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Members of the Carlynton High School Girls' and Guys' Ensemble listen from a set of stairs as senior members of the vocal arts department sing 'You'll Be in My Heart' during commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Izabella Angel Zenone waves to the audience after receiving her diploma during Carlynton Junior-Senior High School's commencement at the school Friday, June 1, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Carlynton High School celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2018 at a commencement ceremony June 1.

The event was moved to the school's auditorium. It originally was planned for Honus Wagner Field in Carnegie.

The class also celebrated valedictorian Owen Kalimon and salutatorian Nathan Bickus.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

