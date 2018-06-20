Carnegie artist promotes cats by numerous methods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The sites also feature her artwork and photography, prints, handmade creations, apparel, housewares, gift items, greeting cards, books and calendars — all inspired by felines and the beauty of nature. She also offers a monthly e-newsletter.

For more information, visit thecreativecat.net , portraitofanimals.net or pathihavewalked.com to read Kazmarski's short stories, essays or poetry.

Bernadette Kazmarski can thank her cats for her career.

With her English degree from what now is Edinboro University, Kazmarski, of Carnegie, originally began work as a writer. Her work gravitated more toward graphic design, spending nearly 30 years working on brochures, ads, logos, websites and electronic communications.

Observing her own cats' antics prompted her one day to put pencil and pen to paper and inspired her to create her own art.

Self-employed since 2000, she now is a commercial artist working from home.

She completes print and web designs, illustrations and has written articles for a variety of customers while also creating and selling her paintings, prints and merchandise based on her cats.

Using a variety of mediums, she has painted more than 100 commissioned portraits of cats, dogs and their people.

A published author of short stories and poetry, she maintains a daily website called The Creative Cat , featuring stories on feline and pet health, welfare, adoption and rescue, plus humor, poetry, photography and fine art.

Kazmarski additionally assists people who find cats, helping provide options for low-cost spay and neuter and surrender services, if necessary. She volunteers with the Homeless Cat Management Team, which assists people in the Pittsburgh area with stray, feral and homeless cats, and also Pittsburgh C.A.T. — the rescue group that fosters and adopts many of the cats and kittens taken in by HCMT.

Recently she received word that her work has won four Certificates of Excellence in the Cat Writers' Association 2017 Communications Contest. She also is on a “short list of winners” for Muse Medallions and/or Special Awards to be given at the association's annual conference this month in Houston.

She will have a booth at the Hearts and Paws Pet Care and Adoption Fair at South Park Fairgrounds Agricultural Building Area on June 23.

Her fifth annual exhibit, “Sun Shadow Ice & Snow (seasons along the Panhandle Trail),” will be held Aug. 24 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 3 to 11 p.m. during the Collier Friends of the Panhandle Trail's Rock the Quarry event.

She is on the trail committee and manages its website and publicity. She will be displaying prints, photos, notecards, and gift items/merchandise based on her artwork with a portion of sales benefiting the Collier Friends.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.