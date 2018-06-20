Carnegie postal worker nets yearly charity awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Susan Heinen doesn't donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society each year for the accolades, but that hasn't kept her from earning some.

She's helped the post office in Carnegie win one every year since 2009.

For her yearly contributions to the Combined Federal Campaign — a workplace charity drive for federal, postal and military personnel — the Carnegie post office has become a regular recipient of the campaign's Gold Award.

Through the program, government workers can donate a portion of their paychecks to a charity of their choice.

“We've been very lucky to have the MS Society help us,” said Heinen, 47, of Canonsburg. “And we've also been lucky to help them back.”

Heinen has been working for the postal service for 26 years, the past 15 at the post office in Carnegie.

“I like the people. I like that I know them — some of them on a very personal level because I see them every day,” she said. “It's busy, you keep moving, it makes your day go fast, there's a lot of different things going on.”

Heinen became a National Multiple Sclerosis Society donor in 2009 when her daughter was diagnosed with the disease. Every year since, she said, she's tried to raise at least as much money for the organization as it provided her daughter for medication during a lapse in health insurance.

“This is just my own personal kind of thank-you for helping my child,” she said.

The Gold Awards that hang in the Carnegie post office recognize an agency's outstanding support of the Combined Federal Campaign.

Heinen and her daughter also support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by walking each year in the annual Walk MS: Pittsburgh.

“I'm lucky. I work six days a week, but I make a good living and I love my job,” she said. “So I figure I can definitely afford to give back.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.