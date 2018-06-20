Collier couple celebrates 33 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 33rd wedding anniversary to Karen and Brian Cummings of Collier Township, who celebrate June 22. Karen and Brian have two children, Brian (Molly) of Dormont, and daughter Jenna (Pat) Guessford of Memphis, Tenn. Karen and Brian are both Realtors for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Mt. Lebanon.

• Happy birthday to Stanley Kocaja “Stush,” a lifelong Carnegie resident, now residing at McMurray Manor, as he celebrates another year June 23.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Aaron Whitaker Sr., who celebrates his birthday June 24 with his wonderful large family. Aaron is the husband of Valera, and they have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen. They also have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

• Happy 44th wedding anniversary to Virginia and Phillip Thornburg of Rosslyn Heights, who will celebrate June 22. They are the parents of Nicole (Joe) Fodor, Kevin (Allison) Thornburg and Kayla Thornburg. Ginny and Phil also have three grandchildren, Noah, Jackson and Niko.

• Miranda and Shawn Broniak of Collier Township will celebrate 13 years of marriage on June 25. They are the proud parents of Sydney, 8, and Brayden, 6.

• Happy birthday to Ron McCartney of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates June 24. Ron is the husband of Kathy, and they have one daughter, Michelle (Matt) Ball. They are proud grandparents of one grandson, Mason McCartney Ball.

• Happy 35th wedding anniversary to Donna (Godzinski) and Joe Reinwald of Carnegie, who will celebrate June 25. They have three daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer and Kimberly (Jude). Gert Godzinski of Scott Township is Donna's mom.

• Happy birthday to Danny Bryan of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates June 25 with his wife, Cassie, friends and family. Danny is the son of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

• Scott Ritter, funeral director of the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie, will celebrate another birthday year June 27 with his wife, Lori, and daughters, Megan and Stephanie. Scott and Lori have a grandson, John Lincoln.

• Happy 2nd birthday to William Coperich, who celebrates June 20. He is the son of Katie (Welsh) and Ron Coperich of Collier Township.

• Birthdays this week include Jessica Babish, Brittany Babish, Darlene Braun-Shaffer, Paula Deacon, Kenny Sutton, Jaylen Aston, Christine Carnes, John Costello, Diana Clayton, Reene Jones, Susie Uzar, Rick Was, David Nestler, Lynn Brown-Seitz, George Sutton, Mary Cantley, Lynn McGuire and John Silipigni.

• Happy 7th birthday to twins Wyatt Baird and Collyn Edward Clegg, who celebrate June 27. They are the children of Katie and Cameron Clegg and grandsons of Liz and Tim Krasousky and Shirley Krasousky of Carnegie.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review.