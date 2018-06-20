Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette master parks plan in the works

Eric Eisert | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Citing the expansion of South Fayette, township commissioners voted to approve a consultant to create a master plan for the township's parks.

Commissioners approved hiring Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. to complete the new master plan.

The township's last master plan for parks was completed in 2005.

“The township's grown. The parks have grown,” Commissioner Ray Pitetti said. “The number of children has grown.”

Township Parks and Recreation board member Deb Whitewood said that when the master plan is complete, the township can apply for grants to implement it.

Herbert, Rowland and Grubic's proposal includes a cost of $47,925 to complete the plan.

Township vehicles

Some of the township vehicles with the most mileage are being replaced.

Commissioners approved the purchase of three 2018 Ford Explorers from Woltz & Wind Ford in Collier Township.

Each Explorer will cost the township $28,840, which includes a $6,800 discount through Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program.

They will replace three 2004 SUVs, each with more than 100,000 miles and body and mechanical deficiencies.

Building and Code Enforcement, Public Works and Planning and Engineering departments will each get one of the Explorers.

The master plan and vehicle purchase each passed 4-0. Commissioner Lisa Malosh was absent from the meeting.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

click me