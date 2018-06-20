Bridgeville share of Route 50 work approved

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bridgeville Borough Council members unanimously approved their share of funding for the Route 50 expansion project to commence in 2020.

Council members approved contributing $788,000, which included $300,000 in grant money from the Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund.

The project designed to alleviate traffic along Route 50 will widen the bridge over Chartiers Creek, going from four to seven lanes, and add an extra lane on Chartiers Street for left turns onto Route 50.

Last month, South Fayette Township Commissioners allocated $200,000 for the project.

Parking meters rejected

Council members also unanimously rejected six new parking meters on Station Street, in front of the First United Methodist Church.

The request for the six paid spots was made by the Bridgeville Parking Authority.

Council member Bill Henderson stated why he was opposed to the meters.

“I believe it would be the only place in town to have metered parking in front of a church,” he said. “I don't like the way it looks. I don't like the way it feels.”

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.