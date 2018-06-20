Farm market takes off in Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Held partly in hopes of drawing visitors into the borough, Carnegie's inaugural farm market officially kicked off this month.

Food and craft vendors posted up on June 17 at the parking lot on East Main Street for the second week of the season.

The event is one way Mayor Stacie Riley said the community can come together, and that Carnegie can “showcase” itself to visitors.

“It is great for the community,” she said. “I just felt passionate about it.”

Riley added that she has discussed keeping businesses open on Sundays for weekend shoppers with the Carnegie Community Development Corporation as well.

From now until the end of August, the farm market in Carnegie will be held every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Vendors can register with the borough for $10 per day, or register for the whole season for $100.

Riley said six vendors have committed to the season so far. Others registered to attend, she said, plan to provide children's crafts and similar activities.

Being the borough's first farm market, Riley said, lessons learned this year can help build an even better event in the future. She said stretching future seasons later into the summer as one possibility.

Jamal Etienne-Harrigan signed his business — The Smokey City's 412BBQ — on for the whole season, and said he's hoping the current season could be extended.

“It's always good to help people out when they're in their first year, because first years are tough,” he said.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.