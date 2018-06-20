East Carnegie church pastor set to retire after 38 years

Beth Siefert recalled attending church one Sunday as a teenager and wondering what it would be like to be a pastor. No sooner did she think it than did she dismiss it: she just couldn't picture a woman in the pulpit.

Neither could some members of the congregation at the St. Andrew Lutheran Church in East Carnegie.

When they called on Siefert to be their pastor in 1980, only 10 years after the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America even allowed women to be ordained, it wasn't by a unanimous vote.

It took some time, Siefert said, but eventually churchgoers and passersby got used to the sight of a lady in clerical clothing.

“Once I realized and they realized that our relationship was going to be a good one,” Siefert said, “I told them that as long as they were willing to keep moving and doing work the good Lord put in front of us to do, I would stick by them and return the favor.”

And for nearly four decades, Siefert and the congregation at St. Andrews have stuck together.

Now, after 38 years at the church, Siefert will retire next week from the pastorate, with a celebration of her tenure planned for this weekend.

The thought of being a pastor wouldn't find its way back to Siefert until late in her academic career. Siefert, who grew up in Warren, attended Penn State at first in hopes of becoming a librarian, but switched to a major in religious studies after falling in love with the subject her freshman year.

She went on to earn a master's in theological studies at Harvard University, thinking then she'd either pursue further academics or become a theological librarian.

“I was much more interested in where the rubber hits the road in terms of people and their faith,” she said. “And all along as I was reflecting and trying to discern, I realized that the good Lord had been knocking on my door for a long time.”

After Harvard, she attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg and was called to St. Andrew almost immediately. Despite the initial skepticism of some congregation leaders, Siefert would come to be seen as a member not only of the church but of the community.

“Even though she's not much older than me, she was like a mother figure,” said Lynn Gloor, who has attended St. Andrew since childhood. “She was always there through so much.”

Longtime member Linda Drain said Seifert has been a “role model, a teacher, a mentor, a friend. She does it all.”

Siefert and the congregation were together for the collapse of the steel industry and the 2004 flood that rocked Carnegie following Hurricane Ivan.

Despite the roadblocks, Siefert said, witnessing and participating in the areas' revitalization has been a privilege.

“There are two key factors that have sustained these communities through it: one is their faith,” she said. “But the other is the support that they provided one another.”

There's never been a question here of, ‘who is my neighbor?” she said. “They know who their neighbors are, and their neighbors are all around them. And they're ever-ready to step in and lend a hand.”

Siefiert would find ways for area churches to support each other as well, playing a role in the foundation of the Pittsburgh Lutheran United Ministries cooperative.

Her decision to retire, she said, was a conclusion she came to through the group.

“It's been a difficult decision because this has been my community for so many years,” she said. “Because we're all older, it's important for us to gradually transition the pastors out with new ones coming in. One of the benefits of our cooperative is that these small congregations won't have to do without a pastor; there will never be a vacancy.”

Siefert will leave the church in the “good hands” of Rev. Jocelyn Johnston for the time being, and soon will relocate to Erie to be with family.

In retirement, she said she plans on researching and compiling information on the lives of the women who served in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

“It's not that I'm happy to be leaving, it was a very tough decision. But I'm very pleased with how the good Lord has allowed me to leave. I'm confident that the good work they're doing down in East Carnegie will continue,” she said.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.