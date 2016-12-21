Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

I Heart Blawnox committed to community
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 2:27 p.m.

The I Heart Blawnox ministry will maintain its presence in the borough, leaders said, despite council turning down its proposal for a community garden.

“We remain committed to serving and blessing the borough,” said The Rev. Tracey Russell, priest in charge of I Heart Blawnox and youth pastor at Christ Church Fox Chapel.

Borough Manager Cindy Bahn said volunteers from I Heart Blawnox participated in the annual Blawnox Night of the Lights, the Dec. 1 holiday season kick-off featuring caroling, cookies and Santa along Freeport Road.

Members donated free face painting during the event, which drew hundreds of residents, Bahn said.

Volunteer Dodi Dean said the group hosted a Christmas Open House last weekend, at the group's facility along Center Avenue.

There were cookies and cocoa, Christmas crafts and stories, she said.

For much of 2016, I Heart Blawnox members planned ways to bring a community garden to a vacant lot along Freeport Road, but council voted down the idea in September. The project was meant to build spirit among residents and be a place where people could grow produce and socialize, Russell said.

Council favored the idea, but not the location.

Council President Debbie Laskey said she approves of the concept and said at the time she hopes I Heart Blawnox will move forward with activities that bring residents together.

That's what Russell is aiming for, she said.

The group hosts a weekly Bible study at the Blawnox Hi-Rise along Center Avenue and a Tuesday morning coffee social at their church, also on Center Avenue.

“We are looking into other venues for the garden,” Russell said. “We don't want to give up on the idea since we had such broad community support.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/i-heart-blawnox.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

