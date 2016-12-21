Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara taxes unchanged for 16th year in a row
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 2:27 p.m.

Property taxes will remain the same in O'Hara for the 16th consecutive year after council last week approved the township's 2017 budget.

The $16.6 million plan holds the tax rate at 1.725 mils, Manager Julie Jakubec said.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will again pay $172.50.

Councilman John Denny said 15 years without a tax increase is something to be proud of, but maintaining a strong fund balance is better.

“Providing the level of services we do for our residents is outstanding, and it's all due to our wonderful township employees,” Denny said.

Jakubec said there is $7.6 million included in next year's budget for capital improvements throughout the township.

There will be upgrades to many of the parks, including $10,000 to pay for an edible trail at Woodland Park off Dorseyville Road.

It will be the first of its kind in the Lower Valley, Jakubec said.

Expected to be constructed in the spring, the trail will include bird-friendly habitats and clearly marked trees with fruits and nuts.

At Squaw Valley Park along Fox Chapel Road, there are plans to purchase security cameras for $15,000 and also perform $12,500 in shelter repairs.

Council approved $250,000 for continue sanitary sewer assessments to meet requirements of the federal consent order, and, $100,000 for a storm water management program to reduce contaminations in runoff.

New vehicles will be purchased for the police and public works departments.

Two police cars will cost $62,500 total, and a crane truck and two 10-ton dump trucks will total $574,000.

Road work next year will include about $1.2 million in paving of 2.5 miles of roads.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

