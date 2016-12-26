Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Indiana property taxes will not go up
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Indiana Township residents will pay the same property taxes in 2017 after supervisors approved a budget that includes upgrades to parks and the purchase of several vehicles.

Members last week approved a $6 million budget, holding the tax rate at 3.47 mills — 2.99 mills for the township and .48 mills for the volunteer fire department.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will again pay $347 a year in property taxes.

This year's budget includes the purchase of several vehicles for the public works and police departments.

“We anticipate the replacement of a Ford F-350 and two riding mowers for park maintenance,” Township Manager Dan Anderson said.

The board budgeted $42,000 for the F-350, $27,000 for the mowers and $225,000 for a Mack or Peterbilt truck for public works. Supervisors also approved replacement of a police cruiser for $29,500, and an SUV for $42,000.

“With the recent completion of the public works building, there are no large projects planned for 2017,” Anderson said.

A $2 million facility was constructed this year to accommodate the department's larger vehicles that didn't fit inside the old garage. Anderson said the building replaced one from 1963 and now allows more than $1 million in heavy equipment to be stored inside.

“Our snow removal will be much more efficient as our vehicles can remain inside, fully loaded with salt and be ready to go at a moment's notice,” Mayor Michael Schurko said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

