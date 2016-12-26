Lights planned for Emmerling Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Valley youth baseball players are expected to be able to play under the lights at Emmerling Park in Indiana Township next year, thanks to an agreement between supervisors and the Fox Chapel Baseball Softball Association.

Project cost is expected to be about $130,000 and be paid by the O'Hara-based Live Like Lou organization and private donations. Work will include lighting, dugouts, fencing and a scoreboard.

“There's been an interest for some time from the baseball group to have a lighted field,” Township Manager Dan Anderson said. “It will extend use of time and provide a unique atmosphere for the players.”

In a related project, the township applied for a $50,000 grant through the Community Development Block Grant program to pay for parking and access to the field that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If approved, the township will pitch in $10,000 toward the work.

Anderson said the lighting project was too costly for the township to consider paying from tax dollars, but the supervisors favored the plan when approached by the softball association.

Larry Rich, head of the baseball organization, declined comment until a contract was finalized.

“I would prefer to wait until everything is in place,” he said.

Rich previously spent two years working on a proposal to bring $200,000 in upgrades to Meadow Park in O'Hara before the deal fell through.

Live Like Lou is a group that raises money for awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease. Founder Suzanne Alexander said that like Rich, she will also wait to comment until opening day on the new field approaches.

The field in focus sits among many in Emmerling Park, just off Route 910.

Anderson said there will be minimal, if any, impact on neighboring properties from the lighting.

“It's the last field and it's tucked into the hillside by the creek,” he said. “All the feedback has been very positive.”

Supervisors hope to begin work in summer 2017, after the spring seasons of baseball and softball wrap up. Upgrades should be ready in time for the fall seasons.

Rich and others from the softball association in 2013 brought a similar idea to O'Hara council, in hopes of upgrading a field at Meadow Park off of Kittanning Pike. The proposal was met with opposition from neighbors who said the lights would interfere with the neighborhood and they feared extra traffic from the field upgrades.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.