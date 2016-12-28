Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Staying active is key to O'Hara woman's happiness

Sharon Drake | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 2:27 p.m.
Submitted
Bonnie DeMotte

Updated 1 hour ago

Bonnie DeMotte, 38, is a whirlwind, ready to blast through poor weather and move things along.

Right now she is encouraging others to get active and sign up for classes at Lauri Ann West Community Center. One of the prime offerings is pickleball; an introductory class beginning in January.

DeMotte, along with Kathy Demetri, is sponsoring a tournament in January.

DeMotte and Demetri had played the paddle game for the first time a little more than a year ago. Both, however, are enthusiastic tennis players.

“Kathy and I requested to teach a pickleball class after playing only one time,” DeMotte said.

Their class was among the new ones formed when the Powers Run Road gym opened last winter.

“We were booked,” DeMotte said. “We invited all our tennis friends. This sport is really growing. There's a lot of interest in Western Pennsylvania.”

In the fall, many of their students moved up to advanced beginner and intermediate classes while the novice class filled up, too.

“You can learn pickleball in five minutes and spend the rest of your life mastering it,” DeMotte said.

Because it can be played indoors or outdoors and on a smaller court than tennis, pickleball attracts all ages, but especially seniors. The mishmash of tennis, badminton, and ping pong originated in 1965 in the state of Washington.

It's less expensive to play than one of her first loves — tennis. DeMotte's other interest is fast-pitch softball.

“I'd rather be moving,” the dynamo says.

She will sit still to play cards, though. DeMotte sees card games as a way to use her math and people skills. She played poker for money, but tabled that until her five children are older because it involved late nights and too early mornings.

DeMotte lives in the Lower Valley with husband, Ryan; daughter, Maria, 14; three sons, Jake, Ben, and Dan; and Lydia, 6.

The former chemist says she is the “polar opposite” of her husband the lawyer. They first met as kindergartners in Brookville. After living in Philadelphia, they moved closer to home and Ryan went to the University of Pittsburgh for law school.

“We went from two jobs and no kids to two kids and no jobs,” she said.

While transitioning from her dream job to full-time mother was difficult, she said she has no regrets. She loves spending time with family, even becoming a coach for her eldest son's baseball team.

Team play for these children is learning sportsmanship, supporting other players, and working together.

DeMotte is using the group workouts of Cross Training in Blawnox to keep herself topflight.

Holidays are just another easy-breezy step for the woman with the bouncy curls. For Thanksgiving, more than 40 relatives blast into Pittsburgh, so many that the DeMottes rented a room at a local church. For Christmas, however, a quieter celebration was held on the O'Hara Township homestead.

Sharon Drake is a Tribune-Review contributor.

