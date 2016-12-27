Do we really need a specialty store?
To the editor,
Re. the story, “The Fresh Market still plans to open in Fox Chapel Plaza,” (Dec. 12): Just what we don't need — a smaller Giant Eagle.
This is another upscale specialty store. If we want coffee, the Coffee Tree has an excellent selection. We have outdoor cafes all around us. We have salad bars and restaurants available now.
What we don't have is a friendly store where you can just get a can of beans, bag of flour or a dozen plain old, non-free-range eggs. The most successful store was Community Market. The food was fresh, the selection good and the atmosphere friendly. The last specialty store failed in that location.
Although I live less than five minutes from Fox Chapel Plaza, I will continue to shop at Shop & Save, where I can find the neighborhood feel that I enjoy.
Mr. Condron (the plaza owner), shopped for the wrong kind of occupant for the storefront. I'm sure many others agree.
Janice Peitz
O'Hara