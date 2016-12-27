Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Fox Chapel

Do we really need a specialty store?

Does Fox Chapel Really Need A Specialty Store? | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

To the editor,

Re. the story, “The Fresh Market still plans to open in Fox Chapel Plaza,” (Dec. 12): Just what we don't need — a smaller Giant Eagle.

This is another upscale specialty store. If we want coffee, the Coffee Tree has an excellent selection. We have outdoor cafes all around us. We have salad bars and restaurants available now.

What we don't have is a friendly store where you can just get a can of beans, bag of flour or a dozen plain old, non-free-range eggs. The most successful store was Community Market. The food was fresh, the selection good and the atmosphere friendly. The last specialty store failed in that location.

Although I live less than five minutes from Fox Chapel Plaza, I will continue to shop at Shop & Save, where I can find the neighborhood feel that I enjoy.

Mr. Condron (the plaza owner), shopped for the wrong kind of occupant for the storefront. I'm sure many others agree.

Janice Peitz

O'Hara

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.