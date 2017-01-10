Sharpsburg Community Garden earns top recognition among Pittsburgh communities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg Community Library Director Kathy Amrhein jokes that patrons sometimes visit the Main Street facility hoping to get some fresh lettuce or onions with their books.

With the Sharpsburg Community Garden sprouting in the rear of the library property, Amrhein said people look forward to one-stop shopping.

“People are delighted with the garden,” she said. “We joke that we truly are a full-service library. Where else can you go to get a book or use the computer and come out with lettuce or beets?”

Recently, the garden received an award for growing the most produce per square foot of any Grow Pittsburgh site, of which there are more than two dozen. The Sharpsburg spot harvested 1,565 pounds of kale, peppers and carrots, among other veggies, in 2016.

“That was a shock to me and I was so happy,” said garden coordinator and Sharpsburg resident Ruth Ann McGarry.

She said the produce isn't the garden's only perk.

“It's the fellowship, the giving back to the community,” she said. “We just love to feel a part of the community.”

Grow Pittsburgh is an urban agricultural organization whose mission is to teach people how to grow food and promote the benefits that gardens can bring to neighborhoods. The group came on board with the Sharpsburg garden in 2014 to help better plan and implement the community initiative.

Rayden Sorock, community garden program manager with Grow Pittsburgh, said his group provided organizational assistance, education and materials that included a shed, raised beds, soil, plants, seeds, tools and a sign.

“In the first year, we led volunteer days and workshops and facilitated monthly garden meetings,” Sorock said. “In the second year, we supported the group as it took on more leadership. We will continue to support the garden through our Sustainability Fund, which is our mini-grant program for existing community gardens.”

The Allegheny Grows program is funded by Allegheny County Economic Development in partnership with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

The Sharpsburg Community Library previously had a garden for years, but it was nowhere near as prolific as this is now, McGarry said.

“We received a grant to help plan the garden, buy tools and put in beds and a shed,” McGarry said.

There are 25 garden beds that grow more than the typical carrots and onions, Amrhein said. There have been artichokes, peanuts and herbs.

“The gardeners introduced kale, ground cherries and lots of other plants to people who had never tried them before,” Amrhein said.

Extra crops are deposited in a free/share basket at the library.

Currently, there is a waiting list to get a bed in the community garden at 1212 Main St. Anyone interested can call the library at 412-781-0783.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.