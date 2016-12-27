Fox Chapel Area students host 27th annual telethon, raise nearly $70K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area School District students held their 27th annual telethon Dec. 23 and raised more than $69,500.

This year's telethon produced a record-breaking total and brings the money raised to more than $765,500 over the last 27 years for various local and regional charities.

For the second year in a row, the telethon raised money for Live Like Lou, which was founded by school district residents Suzanne and Neil Alexander to help ALS patients and their families in Western Pennsylvania.

The telethon involved students from all six schools in the Fox Chapel district — Fairview, Hartwood, Kerr, and O'Hara elementaries; Dorseyville Middle School; and Fox Chapel Area High School. Students, teachers, parents and community representatives participated.

Live Like Lou is named for Lou Gehrig, the baseball hall of famer who died of ALS. The Alexanders started the foundation after Neil was diagnosed with the disease in 2011. Neil died in 2015.

The public can make donations through the Live Like Lou website at www.livelikelou.org/201 6⁄ 11 /01/fctelethon/. Be sure to check “Fox Chapel Area Schools” in “Fundraiser your donation supports” from the dropdown menu. Anyone wishing to donate by check can make the check out to “Live Like Lou” and drop it off at any of the district's schools during school hours.

The telethon was coordinated by the marketing/management and television production students of the high school.