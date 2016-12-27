Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students host 27th annual telethon, raise nearly $70K

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 12:03 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Seniors dressed up for holiday fun and to help raise funds at the Fox Chapel Area School District 27th Annual Telethon on Friday, Dec. 23. For the second year they are raising money for Live Like Lou, which was founded by Suzanne and Neil Alexander.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Students gather outside the live screening room to donate funds they raised during the Live Like Lou telethon at the Fox Chapel Area High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Suzanne Alexander spoke during the live telethon about ALS, which took her husband, Neil Alexander, in 2012. The telethon will be rebroadcasted every day untill Jan. 1 on the Swift Fox Media channel.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Senior producer and studio engineer Michael Palumbo films the live telethon for the Live Like Lou fundraiser at the Fox Chapel Area High School. Running on screen is a short bio of Lou Gehring who died of ALS. Last year the telethon raised over $68,000 for research to find a cure.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Marketing students Julianna Macdonald, Kristen Cuda, Molly Kelly and Amanda Nord celebrate after they sell the final cotton candy of the day totalling more than $300 the Live Like Lou fundraiser at Fox Chapel Area High School on Friday.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Molly Wiese pays to get three smashes on a car donated by Ferris Towing in Sharpsburg to help raise funds for the Live Like Lou telethon.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fox Chapel Area School District students held their 27th annual telethon Dec. 23 and raised more than $69,500.

This year's telethon produced a record-breaking total and brings the money raised to more than $765,500 over the last 27 years for various local and regional charities.

For the second year in a row, the telethon raised money for Live Like Lou, which was founded by school district residents Suzanne and Neil Alexander to help ALS patients and their families in Western Pennsylvania.

The telethon involved students from all six schools in the Fox Chapel district — Fairview, Hartwood, Kerr, and O'Hara elementaries; Dorseyville Middle School; and Fox Chapel Area High School. Students, teachers, parents and community representatives participated.

Live Like Lou is named for Lou Gehrig, the baseball hall of famer who died of ALS. The Alexanders started the foundation after Neil was diagnosed with the disease in 2011. Neil died in 2015.

The public can make donations through the Live Like Lou website at www.livelikelou.org/201 611/01/fctelethon/. Be sure to check “Fox Chapel Area Schools” in “Fundraiser your donation supports” from the dropdown menu. Anyone wishing to donate by check can make the check out to “Live Like Lou” and drop it off at any of the district's schools during school hours.

The telethon was coordinated by the marketing/management and television production students of the high school.

