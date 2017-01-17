Sharpsburg Open Streets celebration scheduled for June 10, volunteers needed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg councilman Greg Domian didn't get much sleep in the days leading up to last summer's first Open Streets celebration.

“I laid awake worrying that all of Main Street would be filled with vendors and nobody would show up,” Domian said of the festival aimed at highlighting the borough's commercial district. “To my surprise, the street was filled. At its peak, there were 2,500 to 3,000 people.”

Just weeks into the new year, Domian already is getting pumped up about this year's event, scheduled for June 10.

A meeting to recruit volunteers will be 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the municipal office, 1611 Main Street.

Organizers plan to fill the streets again with vendors selling food, crafts and other wares. There will be live music and demonstrations throughout the day. In 2016, more than 65 booths were lined along Main Street, between 6th and 11th streets, and then along parts of Butler and Freeport streets in Etna.

Domian said the event is bound to offer something for everyone, no matter their age. Entertainment last year ranged from folk music to country to oldies. There were basketball contests, ping-pong tournaments and pony rides. Several churches set up booths to offer face painting. Costumed characters greeted the crowd.

“It was wonderful to see all those neighbors getting together,” resident Rosanne Wiest said. “I can't wait to pick my spot for this year.”

Wiest grew up in the borough and said she hopes to see more community-oriented events like the ones she remembers from her youth. Her booth was a family affair, with her mom, Grace, and sister, Antoinette, helping to sell homemade sausage. They sold out after 160 pieces.

“It was something I used to do with my father so I really had fun,” Wiest said.

“I was nervous. We weren't sure what the turnout would be but we went home with just a little sauce and a few buns left.”

Domian said volunteers will be the key to making this year bigger and better.

“The nice part is the event is 99 percent preparation and one percent execution,” he said. “What this means is you can be a volunteer but still be able to enjoy all the festivities the day of the event.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.