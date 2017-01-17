O'Hara police to get new squad, locker rooms under $19K building expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

O'Hara Council last week approved a building expansion that will provide what members said is much-needed space for the township's police department.

Cost is expected to be about $19,000.

Work at the building, at 325 Fox Chapel Road, will add about 1,000 square feet to be used mostly by the police, Township Engineer Chuck Steinert said.

“We are building a locker room along with a new squad room,” Steinert said. “It will have space for more than two desks to allow the officers to complete their reports.”

Steinert said the addition will allow for some administrative storage and “free up space for an office on the other side of the building.”

Council on Jan. 10 awarded a contract to Lawrenceville-based architects Moshier Studio.

The design team is responsible for the McGinnis Education Center at Camp Guyasuta, also in O'Hara. The LEED Silver-certified building serves as a sleeping hall and meeting room and includes a kitchen, energy-efficient lighting and native plant landscaping.

Steinert said construction could begin as early as June. Work will be focused in the rear of the building.

In other news, the township's trash collector, Waste Management, will collect Christmas trees through February. Trees should be no longer than 6 feet and should be placed at the curb on regular trash collection days.

