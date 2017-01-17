Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

St. Margaret Foundation gets $240K grant to start program to help addicts
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

A medical program touted to potentially save the lives of opioid addicts is coming to UPMC St. Margaret New Kensington Family Health Center, thanks to a $240,000 grant to the St. Margaret Foundation near Aspinwall.

The Family Health Center will now provide Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder.

“This is really exciting to be able to have this,” Foundation President Mary Lee Gannon said. “It will truly empower people and save lives.”

The pivotal program uses an integrated team approach, mixing urge-reducing medication with behavioral therapy like counseling, care management and group support.

Gannon said many offices are not able to provide the program because it requires extensive training and staff.

In New Kensington, the program will involve physicians, clinical social workers, pharmacists and case managers, which will provide patients with comprehensive onsite care.

“Successfully engaging patients with opioid use disorders to remain in treatment and become functional again is a tremendous challenge,” said Jonathan Han, UPMC St. Margaret medical director and a Fox Chapel resident. (It) requires a team of motivated clinicians working together to provide medical and behavioral health support.

“We are confident that we can meet that challenge.”

The grant was made available through the Pittsburgh-based Staunton Farm Foundation, a group established in 1937 dedicated to improving the lives of people who live with mental illness or substance use disorders.

Gannon said the epidemic of overdose deaths continues to rise nationwide and that the Centers for Disease Control advocates a three-pronged approach.

Until now, the Family Health Center had implemented the first two approaches — educing opioid prescribing practices and expanding the distribution of naloxone in clinics.

The center had not implemented the third recommended approach, which is improving access to MAT, Gannon said.

“Receiving this grant enables the center to hire additional essential behavioral health staff to initiate office-based treatment,” Gannon said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

