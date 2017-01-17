Service animals who were once discarded visit Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A deaf German shepherd named Emma was scheduled to be euthanized in a shelter, but Greensburg resident Melissa Mayer had other plans for the dog.

Emma is now a service animal that can find autistic children who wander away or alert her owner that it's time to ingest medication.

“We help dogs in need,” said Mayer, a certified dog trainer who began Emma's Angels in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, in 2010. “In turn, they go into a home and help someone who needs them.”

Mayer presented the talents of three service dogs during a Jan. 11 assembly at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy (CDTCA) in Aspinwall. She hoped to teach the 125 students the necessity of these animals and the power they have to help certain people lower their blood pressure, lessen depression and exercise more.

Students got the chance to literally leave their mark on the dogs They designed patches to be worn on each service animal's vest. Mayer will review hand-drawn submissions and choose the winner in February.

With her last week were three German Shepherds. Mayer has trained a variety of dogs, from shepherds to labs to chihuahuas, to help in therapy, search and rescue, and medication alert. Her dog, Duke, has earned the highest designation for a search-and-rescue dog – “Distinguished Expert” – and has tracked scents more than 24 hours old.

“We can train them to open doors, pull wheelchairs or help someone stand up,” Mayer said. “These dogs are wonderful and most of them were going to be put down otherwise.”

Mayer partners with the Pet Adoption League in Yukon, PA, to help shelter animals find homes where they can work as service dogs. Training is paid for by a grant program started by a local family whose children attend CDTCA. It is funded through donations.

Eighth-grader Bella Regoli, 13, said she and her friends enjoyed seeing the dogs in action when Mayer demonstrated a simulated search.

“I didn't think about dogs in the shelter not getting out,” Bella said. “I like that she rescues them.”

School volunteer Meredith Troyan said the assembly was educational for students.

“This is something their young minds don't know much about,” she said. “It's good for them to know dogs can do this kind of work.”

Sarah Jo Smith, owner of the Pet Adoption League, was moved to tears recalling stories of some of the rescue dogs being matched with people who needed them.

“If we can make someone feel better, that's what this is all about,” she said.

Her no-kill shelter began in 1991 and facilitates 500 adoptions each year, Smith said, aside from the dogs chosen for Mayer's training program.

“We provide the animals lots of love to restore their faith in human beings,” Smith said. “Until new homes can be found, our goal is to provide the kind of care that turns a frightened, hungry or deserted dog or cat into someone's cherished friend for life.”

To donate, visit facebook.com/emmasangelsdogtraining or petadoptionleague.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.