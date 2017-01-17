Aspinwall business district a subject officials want to see improved

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the heels of an $80,000 sign project, Aspinwall Council now is looking for ideas to refine its business district. Members last week met with representatives from Allegheny Together, a group that promotes business in walkable communities.

Aspinwall is in the last year of a five-year membership with Allegheny Together. The groups meet every other month to discuss ideas to bolster the business corridors of Commercial and Brilliant avenues, along with First Street.

The next meeting is 5 p.m. March 13 in the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

Borough Manager Melissa Lang said council hopes to redo its comprehensive plan with a focus on zoning.

“We want to look at things in the business district, look at permitted uses and determine if there are uses that may be better than what we have,” she said. Municipal comprehensive plans are supposed to be reviewed every 10 years, according to the state Municipal Planning Code. Lang said Aspinwall's plan is more than three decades old.

The partnership with Allegheny Together has been beneficial to the borough, Lang said.

“It's absolutely been worth our time,” she said.

The most recent project recommended by the group was a branding program where council approved “Welcome” signs to be installed at the entrances of town. The three-phase project continues this year with smaller, directional signs to point to parks and other amenities.

“It's made it more attractive to visitors and residents,” Lang said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.