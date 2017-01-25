Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara artist inspired by architecture of Sharpsburg
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Artist William Pfahl sets up a second easel to work along Main Street in Sharpsburg, where he is painting scenes for his upcoming show.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune- Review
Artist William Pfahl steps back to check out his progress on a painting of Main Street in Sharpsburg, where he regulary works outside.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
William Pfahl mixes oils and pastels as he works on a painting on Main Street in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Artist William Pfahl stops to meet with people passing by on Main Street in Sharpsburg, where he is setting up to paint.

Updated 2 hours ago

O'Hara artist William Pfahl often is found with an easel along Main Street in Sharpsburg, painting plein-air style — capturing life as it is at the moment.

Dozens of his canvases depict bustling life in the small river town, from the vibrant hues of the geometric Sharpsburg Community Library to the muted blue lamp posts that dot the streetscape.

The Rhode Island School of Design-trained artist has an impressionist style reminiscent of French artist Claude Monet or Vincent Van Gogh — if they were painting the red brick walls of VFW Post 709.

“Sharpsburg has great architecture,” Pfahl said, citing the magnificent St. Mary's Church, an opulent 1917 Cathedral-style building that rises above Penn Street near Route 28. “The town catches the light longer than other places because the hills don't block the sunset. I did some river scenes but could spend another year just doing that subject.”

Pfahl's work will be the focus of an art show Jan. 28 to Feb. 28 at Roots of Faith, 800 Main St., Sharpsburg.

“Scenes of Sharpsburg” will run from 5 to 8 p.m. daily and is free to the public.

Roots of Faith is a community center that offers a variety of outreach to residents and is run by Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel.

“Art has a powerful ability to attract different types of people and get conversation started,” said the Rev. Scott Shaffer, pastor at Faith United. “Ultimately, we hope that these conversations will turn into long-lasting relationships that can truly transform our community for the better.”

Pfahl's affinity for Sharpsburg stretches to the late 1970s, just after he earned his bachelor of fine arts degree. He worked in the borough for a few years at Branco Display, first on 23rd Street and then on North Canal, next to Royal Biscuit Co.

He learned hand lettering and sign work from Archie Beacom and Don Bishop, both World War II veterans who shared their skills with Pfahl at venues such as the Civic Arena's Boat, Home and RV show.

“I enjoyed being in Sharpsburg,” Pfahl said. “I painted on my own when I could.”

Pfahl spent many years working in the sign and art department at Exhibitgroup/Giltspur before teaching visual arts at Pittsburgh Brashear High School for a dozen years.

A recent retiree, Pfahl is enjoying the time he can commit to setting up his easel along any side street in Sharpsburg and letting his oil and pastels tell a story.

“I am inspired by direct observation and the open air process,” he said. “Sharpsburg is friendly and diverse and I like that. There are a wide variety of people and businesses, some established and some just starting out. I chat with many former students of mine who live in Sharpsburg and that is a great experience.”

A member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Pfahl has shown his paintings at the James Gallery, and was named 2015 Artist of the year by Touchstone Center for Crafts. His “Dough Boy Square” is showing at the Heinz History Center through May.

Pfahl's work can be viewed at facebook.com/FineArtWilliamPfahl.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

