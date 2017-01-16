Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Blawnox, Aspinwall to look at making the most of local attractions
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Blawnox Manager Cindy Bahn last week delivered good news to council, telling members the borough was awarded $17,000 to help with community revitalization.

Money will come from the Local Government Academy, a group that helps develop effective municipal leaders, Bahn said. Blawnox and Aspinwall applied jointly for the grant, so both municipalities can develop a comprehensive plan that looks at regional attractions.

“This will provide a blueprint for municipal policy development in several areas,” Bahn said.

She intends to focus on transportation, utilities, recreation, natural and historic resources and housing. Bahn said a comprehensive plan will help the borough prioritize.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang said the plan should reflect what people want that town to look like in the future.

Bahn said the Local Government Academy helps to educate town leaders and direct them in ways to build partnerships. In Blawnox and Aspinwall, the comprehensive plans will include ideas to draw people to the riverfront.

Access to the Allegheny River through parks and trails will be considered.

In Aspinwall, a new kayak launch at the Riverfront Park is expected to attract visitors who might then also spend money in the borough's commercial district.

Lang said more grant sources are available and she and Bahn will apply for money to continue the process. The pair will apply for grants through the state's Municipal Assistance Program and the Allegheny County Department of Community and Economic Development.

Having a long-range focus is a benefit to residents, Bahn said. The make-up of council might change but the plan will be in place to guide members. She said residents will play a part in shaping the plan, and will have a chance to voice opinions.

Bahn said she wasn't sure when the borough last updated its plan.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.