Blawnox, Aspinwall to look at making the most of local attractions

Blawnox Manager Cindy Bahn last week delivered good news to council, telling members the borough was awarded $17,000 to help with community revitalization.

Money will come from the Local Government Academy, a group that helps develop effective municipal leaders, Bahn said. Blawnox and Aspinwall applied jointly for the grant, so both municipalities can develop a comprehensive plan that looks at regional attractions.

“This will provide a blueprint for municipal policy development in several areas,” Bahn said.

She intends to focus on transportation, utilities, recreation, natural and historic resources and housing. Bahn said a comprehensive plan will help the borough prioritize.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang said the plan should reflect what people want that town to look like in the future.

Bahn said the Local Government Academy helps to educate town leaders and direct them in ways to build partnerships. In Blawnox and Aspinwall, the comprehensive plans will include ideas to draw people to the riverfront.

Access to the Allegheny River through parks and trails will be considered.

In Aspinwall, a new kayak launch at the Riverfront Park is expected to attract visitors who might then also spend money in the borough's commercial district.

Lang said more grant sources are available and she and Bahn will apply for money to continue the process. The pair will apply for grants through the state's Municipal Assistance Program and the Allegheny County Department of Community and Economic Development.

Having a long-range focus is a benefit to residents, Bahn said. The make-up of council might change but the plan will be in place to guide members. She said residents will play a part in shaping the plan, and will have a chance to voice opinions.

Bahn said she wasn't sure when the borough last updated its plan.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.